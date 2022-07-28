Birthday Club
July 28th Weather Forecast

Nice Weekend, Extreme Heat Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a very slim chance of an afternoon shower today. Highs will be in the middle 80s with breezy conditions. Humidity will drop this evening into tonight. Friday is the weather pick of the week. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s with very low humidity and lots of sunshine. The weekend will be comfortable but warm and sunny. Monday turns hot with a high near 90. A few storms are possible Monday night into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Highs may fall just below 90 Tuesday, but extreme heat will build quickly on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs are expected to be in the middle 90s with a heat index over 100.

