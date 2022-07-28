Birthday Club
Local health and wellness agencies host a Grief camp for youth

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid the city’s summer camps is a unique option that assists with aiding young children coping with loss.

Hospice of Northwest Ohio is partnering with Good Grief of Northwest Ohio to offer special camp days at Camp Miakonda.

Organizers said licensed counselors and trained volunteers are leading the camps to make a safe, fun, and supportive environment for these kids.

The camp started Wednesday morning with activities such as karate, a drum circle, music, and even an ice cream social all to help children normalize their feelings in a new and healthy manner.

Bereavement Counselor Maren Simon said the camp helps children flow through grief.

“Kids don’t process grief continuously. What they do is process grief, they feel their feelings, and they also play, and then they feel their feelings, and then they want to play. So we kind of go back and forth and that’s kind of how we design our days to be is how kids work through grief,” Simon said.

The summer camp continues through Thursday afternoon.

