Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion, nation’s 3rd largest

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of the nation’s biggest lottery prizes got a little bigger Thursday as the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.1 billion.

The increase ahead of Friday night’s drawing makes the jackpot the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016.

The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because it has been more than three months since anyone matched the game’s six numbers and snagged the jackpot. That amounts to 29 consecutive drawings without a winner.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects were carrying a small box marked with the brand name “Corsair” and began looking...
Suspects steal graphics card from Best Buy display computer, causing thousands of dollars in damage
According to NCMEC, Keeyanna Mathews had been missing since July 17, 2022.
TPD: missing 14-year-old found after NCMEC’s urgent alert
Some Tiffin residents are outraged by the abuse of the animal.
Tiffin residents outraged over man accused of killing a goose
Toledo Police: man threatened to burn home of judge who handled his divorce
Thomas Harmon Fulton
Man convicted in crash that killed 9-year-old

Latest News

The Ukrainian town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region came under heavy fire, causing extensive...
Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks
Ukraine's farmers hope to soon begin shipping out grain to the world.
Ukraine's grain awaits shipment
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Xi gives Biden fiery warning on Taiwan, Beijing says
President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on...
Biden calls deal with Manchin ‘godsend’ for US families