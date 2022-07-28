Ohio Task Force activated for flood rescue in Kentucky

DAYTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Task Force 1 — also referred to as OH-TF1 — received activation orders to deploy immediately for flood rescue efforts in both Eastern and southeastern Kentucky.

The task force will deploy a Water Rescue team comprised of 16 members and five vehicles.

While the team will conduct water-specific searches and rescue efforts, its specific destination is not yet determined.

Task Force Public Information Officer Phil Sinewe stated that the force is happy to help its neighboring state.

“The team trains for a wide variety of rescue needs, and one of them is water rescue. The members can function in both swift and static water situations. The team will place 16 highly trained personnel along with boats and logistical supplies directly into the field to assist our neighbors in Kentucky,” he said.

