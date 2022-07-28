Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Police: Man ‘either’ struck or dragged woman pregnant with his child, resulting in baby’s death

The unborn child died at the hospital, and the mother is now receiving treatment.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee man was indicted and taken into custody after a woman’s unborn child died following after police say she was “struck or dragged” by the man’s car.

Payton McCarty, 26, was indicted on felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers with the department responded to a call on June 16 around 2:45 a.m. when they found a pregnant 27-year-old woman in the street with life-threatening injuries, police said.

After investigating, officers determined that a domestic dispute took place, and McCarty, the father of the unborn child, “either struck or dragged the victim with his car and then fled the scene.”

The woman was taken to the hospital where her unborn child died. She is receiving treatment.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malczewski's Catering
Catering company closing after sharing Polish favorites with Toledo for decades
According to NCMEC, Keeyanna Mathews had been missing since July 17, 2022.
TPD: missing 14-year-old found after NCMEC’s urgent alert
The suspects were carrying a small box marked with the brand name “Corsair” and began looking...
Suspects steal graphics card from Best Buy display computer, causing thousands of dollars in damage
Toledo Police: man threatened to burn home of judge who handled his divorce
On July 26, 2022, the city of Toledo announced that the Rosemary Apartments will be torn down.
6 years after teen’s death, Rosemary Apartments to be torn down

Latest News

A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
Black family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin, Schumer report abrupt deal on health, energy, taxes
Some Tiffin residents are outraged by the abuse of the animal.
Tiffin residents outraged over man accused of killing a goose
FILE PHOTO - Whether Pelosi stays or goes will be a defining foreign policy and human rights...
Pelosi to Taiwan would be career capstone, despite warnings
Jalen Askari, 7, right, plugs his nose as he falls into the pool he is playing in with his...
Forecast: Scorching heat wave extended in Northwest