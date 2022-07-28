TPD: Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Toledo, police said.

According to Toledo Police at the scene, a teenager was shot near the 300 block of Dennis Court at the McClinton Nunn Homes in Toledo Thursday morning. The teen was taken to an area hospital for injuries police described as critical.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. It’s unclear at this time whether police have identified any suspects in the shooting.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional details.

