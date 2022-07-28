Third ShotSpotter Zone launches in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A third ShotSpotter zone launched in Toledo Thursday afternoon.

The new ShotSpotter Zone went live at 1 p.m. to continue to help combat the increasing problem of gun violence and improve the safety of the community.

According to the City of Toledo, ShotSpotter first launched in June of 2019 in the Lagrange Street Corridor area. From its inception to April 17, 2021, ShotSpotter alerts alone have resulted in 115 guns being taken off the street and 151 arrests.

The City says the new location is in East Toledo and was determined by using crime data.

ShotSpotter alerts police to gunshots in neighborhoods where approximately 80% are not reported to 911. It provides police with real-time alerts of precisely when and where the gun incident occurred resulting in a faster, more accurate response to the scene to better recover evidence, interview witnesses and attend to gunshot victims.

According to the City, ShotSpotter uses acoustic sensors to detect and locate gunshots using triangulation. The information is then sent to ShotSpotter’s 24/7 Incident Review Center to confirm that the sounds are gunshots. Once confirmed, the information is sent to the 911 Call Center for dispatchers to send to officers.

The City says the entire process takes less than 60 seconds and has a 97% accuracy rate.

