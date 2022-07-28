Tiffin residents outraged over man accused of killing a goose

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.

A Tiffin man has been charged with beating a goose in a horrifying way.

People who live on South County road 19 are outraged by drone video of a man accused of shooting and beating a Canada Goose. Neighbors are fed up.

“We have a neighbor that doesn’t like animals. He shoots either up in the air or at them about twice a day,” said concerned resident Joe Irving Sr.

Joe Irving Senior lives on the private street where the goose was killed.

“We have the geese on our property also but it’s nature. They are allowed here. They were here before we were,” said Irving.

According to court documents, 75-year-old Aaron Hossler is charged with illegal means and unlawfully hunting.

While Brock Williamson, a state wildlife officer in Seneca County, declined to comment on the case, he did confirm that Canada Geese are federally protected.

He added that the law is very clear about regulations on hunting geese.

“For example it will say you can take them with guns bozos gun and dog gun in dog stuff like that. Things like shovels and vehicles and other things we get complaints about throughout the year it’s not permitted. Things like shovels and vehicles and other things we get complaints about throughout the year it’s not permitted,” said Williamson.

You must have a license to hunt them.

“There’s an early goose season in September and then a season comes in October. It comes in and out throughout the month of October, November, December, and January,” according to Officer Williamson.

Hossler pleads not guilty to the charges against him. His lawyer declined to comment to 13abc.

In the meantime, this neighbor said he doesn’t ever want to see this again.

“We just wanna live in peace that’s all we want to do and we want to get along with the neighbors and nature,” Irving said.

