Toledo-area music producer worked on Beyoncé's new album

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The countdown is on. Beyoncé is set to release her highly-anticipated 7th studio album in a matter of hours. It’s called Renaissance and there’s a local tie to a couple of the tracks on it.

Jameil Aossey has worked with big name artists before but this latest project is the capstone of his career at this point. It’s the culmination of decades of work and it will no doubt be a springboard for other opportunities.

A Sylvania studio is home base for Jameil.

“I’m a music producer and sound designer. I’m 22 years in at this point, it’s been an interesting journey,” Jameil said.

Jameil said people are constantly asking him to explain his work

“When you hear a song, what I do is everything but the vocal, what’s behind the artist,” Jameil said.

Music has fueled Jameil’s soul since he was a little boy. He started playing the piano when he was three and was producing music in his garage as a teenager.

Jameil has worked with some big names in the music business like Eminem, X Ambassadors and Charlie Puth. About two years ago, material he released with his partner, S1, changed everything for Jameil after Beyonce’s engineer heard it and shared it with the mega star.

“They reached out directly to say ‘we really like the sound, would you guys mind working on our album? We want to go right to the source.’ They sent over some sessions and we knocked it out in a few days,” Jameil said. “Literally it all came together in about three days -- overnight almost. The paperwork came, and it changed everything.”

Jameil worked on not one, but two songs on the album: track 1 I’M THAT GIRL and track 13 ALL UP IN YOUR MIND.

“Most times in these cases with Beyoncé you would pitch material and ideas, they would listen to it and maybe they’d write to it,” Jameil said. “In this case the songs already existed, so we were half way there. We were able to do our sound and apply it to her songs, which was a home run for us. It’s unbelievable. Just picture ten Christmases in one day.”

And it’s all still sinking in.

“Not only the opportunity was rare, but then to execute and have it happen is a whole other crazy experience. This is a life-changing win that sets up the next 10 years a lot more effortlessly than the previous 20,” Jameil said.

Jameil hopes his story of persistence and dedication for decades inspires others.

“Dare to dream. It could happen to you. It could happen to anybody. Make sure you surround yourself with the right people. That matters. I’ve got a great support system and always have,” Jameil said.

And Jameil loves doing what he loves in the place he loves.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way than to be in Toledo and do this from here. It’s a great place to raise a family. I’m secluded and I can get to the store in about two minutes. I can come home and decompress and be creative. When you’re in L.A., it takes an hour to get five minutes. I am so happy to be home,” Jameil said.

Renaissance is Beyonce’s 7th studio album. It officially drops Thursday at midnight.

Jameil Aossey, a Toledo-area music producer, worked on Beyoncé's latest album Renaissance. (WTVG)

Jameil Aossey has worked with a number of big names in the music industry -- now he adds Beyonce to the list.

Jameil Aossey has worked with a number of big names in the music industry -- now he adds Beyonce to the list. (Adam Rossi)

