TPD highlights a new initiative’s role in lowering the homicide rate

By Delaney Ruth
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Homicide numbers are down this year in Toledo. By July 28, 2021 police had recorded 41 murders. As of July 28, 2022 that number stands at 29.

Toledo police say they believe an initiative they started in January is helping. It’s called the Toledo Enhancement Area Method, or T.E.A.M.

“The first part of this is a crime initiative,” said Lt. Paul Davis, the public information officer for TPD. “We want to get the bad people out of the area, let people know that we’re here. If you’re going to be committing crimes there’s a high likelihood that we’re going to find you and catch you to make the neighborhood safer.”

Lt. Davis said they don’t just want to leave neighborhoods after they make arrests and seize firearms, they also want to clean them.

“Junk cars, trashy vacant lots, abandoned houses. We’ll try to clean up those areas and make them a nicer place to live, along with them being safer.”

Many of the homicides both this year and last have involved guns. Lt. Davis said a big goal for 2022 is to get as many illegal guns off the streets as they can.

“Through just those four team initiatives so far it’s been 157,” said Lt. Davis. “Department-wide for the year we’ve seized 1,096 firearms this year, so almost 1,100 guns this year we’ve seized. So I think that is a contributing factor to why homicides would be down.”

When 13abc asked Lt. Davis what he’d want to tell the people of Toledo, he said he only wishes to assure safety.

“We’re here to help you. A lot of these we need people to come forward and tell us the information that they know about these homicides so we can get them solved. A great way to do that is through Crimestoppers.”

He said adding a texting option to Crimestoppers has increased the number of tips. The department is now receiving them at pre-pandemic levels.

Lt. Davis said if you think you’ve witnessed a crime, tell the police.

“If there’s a reason you think something is important there’s a good chance that it may be important. If it’s not, we appreciate it, we’re going to look into it, but I would rather someone tell us what they know and us not need it than us need it and them not tell us.”

If you have information or a tip about any unsolved homicide, call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

