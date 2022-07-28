Toledo Museum of Art makes diverse acquisitions after auctioning three famous pieces

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three works of art housed at the Toledo Museum of Art have found their way to the auction block.

The art is by renowned artists Cézanne, Matisse, and Renoir and has raised tens of millions of dollars which were used to acquire new diverse pieces for the museum.

” We are constantly thinking about the works that are going to help us best represent our community on the walls of art galleries. When we make these acquisitions we are doing research, we are ensuring that we are representing artists, indigenous artists, artists of color, women artists,” said Senior Communication Manager, Morgan Butts.

One of the works is a painting called Harvesterm by Grace Hartigan.

" This work really brightens the narrative I’m not only our history But the history of abstract Expressionism. This is done by a female artist, an abstract in expressionism at least in the history our perspective tends to be dominated by men,” said Erin Corrales-Diaz, the Curator of American Art.

The museum emphasized the importance of acquiring different mediums, like a glass sculpture called “Flow, Body Scape” by Nadège Desgenétez.

Heart Glass Curatorial Fellow Sophie Ong said 2022 is the “UN-designated international year of glass.” or the United Nations International Year of Glass. She added that it is the perfect time to make glass acquisitions.

“As part of that, we have been making acquisitions like we always do in glass. It’s really exciting to get to grow our glass collection, and this work is one of the pieces that we have brought out this year,” said Ong.

Curators at the museum said they hope people who walk through the doors leave inspired.

“You are bringing your own perspective to the art, and we want you to be able to see yourself reflected on the walls, enjoy what you enjoy, experience this with your family, and hopefully take away some new perspectives. You see the world a little differently,” said Butts.

