Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Toledo Museum of Art makes diverse acquisitions after auctioning three famous pieces

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three works of art housed at the Toledo Museum of Art have found their way to the auction block.

The art is by renowned artists Cézanne, Matisse, and Renoir and has raised tens of millions of dollars which were used to acquire new diverse pieces for the museum.

” We are constantly thinking about the works that are going to help us best represent our community on the walls of art galleries. When we make these acquisitions we are doing research, we are ensuring that we are representing artists, indigenous artists, artists of color, women artists,” said Senior Communication Manager, Morgan Butts.

One of the works is a painting called Harvesterm by Grace Hartigan.

" This work really brightens the narrative I’m not only our history But the history of abstract Expressionism. This is done by a female artist, an abstract in expressionism at least in the history our perspective tends to be dominated by men,” said Erin Corrales-Diaz, the Curator of American Art.

The museum emphasized the importance of acquiring different mediums, like a glass sculpture called “Flow, Body Scape” by Nadège Desgenétez.

Heart Glass Curatorial Fellow Sophie Ong said 2022 is the “UN-designated international year of glass.” or the United Nations International Year of Glass. She added that it is the perfect time to make glass acquisitions.

“As part of that, we have been making acquisitions like we always do in glass. It’s really exciting to get to grow our glass collection, and this work is one of the pieces that we have brought out this year,” said Ong.

Curators at the museum said they hope people who walk through the doors leave inspired.

“You are bringing your own perspective to the art, and we want you to be able to see yourself reflected on the walls, enjoy what you enjoy, experience this with your family, and hopefully take away some new perspectives. You see the world a little differently,” said Butts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects were carrying a small box marked with the brand name “Corsair” and began looking...
Suspects steal graphics card from Best Buy display computer, causing thousands of dollars in damage
According to NCMEC, Keeyanna Mathews had been missing since July 17, 2022.
TPD: missing 14-year-old found after NCMEC’s urgent alert
Toledo Police: man threatened to burn home of judge who handled his divorce
As Mega Million jackpot grows so do sales
Lotto sales increase as huge Mega Millions jackpot has people hoping to get lucky
One person is in custody following a crash that injured two minors on Tuesday. According to...
TPD: two minors injured after crash in East Toledo

Latest News

7/27: Derek’s Wednesday 11pm Forecast
7/27: Derek's Wednesday 11pm Forecast
After nearly a year in Toledo the Afghans went to check out a baseball game.
Afghan refugees embrace the 419 by attending their first Mud Hens game
The museum emphasized the importance of acquiring different mediums, like a glass sculpture...
Toledo Museum of Art makes diverse acquisitions after auctioning three famous pieces
Hospice of Northwest Ohio is partnering with Good Grief of Northwest Ohio to offer special camp...
Local health and wellness agencies host a Grief camp for youth