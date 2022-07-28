Two Hancock Co. Democrats hope to unseat Republican incumbent in Ohio House

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Hancock County Democrats think they’re the right choice to take on an incumbent state representative in November.

Ohio’s 83rd House District is one that largely stayed intact during redistricting efforts. It includes all of Hancock and Hardin Counties and also extends to northern Logan County.

The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Jon Cross, who is seeking his third term.

The Democrats trying to unseat him: Marissa Krizell, a former state-tested nurse aid, and Claire Osborne, who is a social worker.

Kritzell says her reason for running is simple.

“I’m tired of corruption in the statehouse,” Kritzell said.

She previously ran for Hancock County Commissioner and has volunteered for various campaigns. She’s also involved with the Ohio Democratic Party’s Disability Caucus.

“I’m passionate about health care, especially women’s healthcare,” Kritzell said. “I’m a cancer survivor at 26 years, almost 27 years.”

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at age 18. She’s gone through 18 cycles of chemotherapy throughout her life and is still in remission.

“I’m a survivor. That has helped shape my political decisions,” she said.

Osborne thinks she’s the right candidate who can unseat a two-term state representative in a district where Republicans have captured 70 percent of the vote in major statewide elections since 2016.

“If we have common-sense approaches to the issues we’re all facing, we can come together for solutions and see that a different voice is needed in the 83rd,” Osborne said.

Osborne used to be incarcerated and is in long-term recovery from substance use. She wants to focus on issues surrounding mental health and substance use prevention.

“I noticed that voices like mine were missing,” Osborne said. “Voices of people who have lived through some of the hardest experiences that Ohioans go through are continuously and routinely ignored.”

She says she’s approached her campaign with humility and vulnerability.

“As we move forward to November, we are going to need that kind of voice,” Osborne said.

Osborne has raised $5,286 during her campaign and spent $2,875. Kritzell has raised $925 and spent $675, according to campaign finance reports.

Cross has raised nearly $70,000 this campaign cycle, far more than both candidates combined. He has spent $100,820, according to campaign finance records, and has a balance on hand that totals nearly $120,000.

