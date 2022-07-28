Volunteers begin sorting through donations for Hunt Club Apartment fire victims

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - After a devastating fire at Hunt Club Apartments in Sylvania left numerous families with nothing but the clothes on their backs, members of the community are coming together to donate and organize clothes and household items they no longer need.

“To see it firsthand, the community step up when our families are in need has been amazing and very humbling,” said Sylvania Area Family Services Executive Director, Dottie Segur.

The Director of Sylvania Neighborhood Bridges, Karen Smith, said nearly a dozen local groups are making sure this process is as efficient as possible, especially before they start distributing the donated items.

“We are sorting the absolutely amazing amount of clothing that was donated from our community to support the fire victims,” said Smith.

According to Smith, the volunteers are truly what’s making this happen.

“I’m like taking out boxes and folding them and putting them in the areas they’re supposed to be in,” said 14-year-old Mohamed Elsheikh. “It feels heroic.”

Smith said they are still accepting monetary donations that will eventually be turned into gift cards for the families in need.

“They can donate by coming into Sylvania Area Family Services on Marshall Road in Sylvania. Or they can go to Sylvania Neighborhood Bridges so, it’s sylvania@neighborhoodbridges.org, and make a monetary donation online,” Smith said.

