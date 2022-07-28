Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

William Shatner’s wallet found at fruit stand in California

William Shatner thanked the workers at the fruit stand and the officers involved in a post on...
William Shatner thanked the workers at the fruit stand and the officers involved in a post on Twitter.(Super Festivals / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By KGO staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) - Workers at a fruit stand in California found an item lost by an acting legend.

William Shatner’s wallet was found inside a corn bin.

The owner of the fruit stand says the workers were too young to recognize Shatner, but when they found the wallet last week, he reached out to a friend to help return it.

“I thought about putting a sign up, ‘William Shatner was here,’” said Gary Tognetti, the fruit stand owner.

It was an unusual situation for one fruit stand owner in California. (Source: KGO/CNN)

Tognetti said he told his friend, a police officer, “‘Hey, we found this wallet,’ and he wasn’t quite sure if I was telling a little joke.”

“Then I went to it and immediately phone, called Gary to try to figure out why Gary of all people has Mr. Shatner’s wallet in his possession,” said Gilroy Police Officer Mark Tarasco.

Officers said the wallet was mailed back to Shatner overnight.

The actor thanked the workers at the fruit stand and the officers involved in a post on Twitter.

What did the actor who portrayed “Captain Kirk” buy during his visit to the fruit stand?

They say Shatner bought four baskets of chilled cherries and $2 of corn.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects were carrying a small box marked with the brand name “Corsair” and began looking...
Suspects steal graphics card from Best Buy display computer, causing thousands of dollars in damage
According to NCMEC, Keeyanna Mathews had been missing since July 17, 2022.
TPD: missing 14-year-old found after NCMEC’s urgent alert
Some Tiffin residents are outraged by the abuse of the animal.
Tiffin residents outraged over man accused of killing a goose
Toledo Police: man threatened to burn home of judge who handled his divorce
Thomas Harmon Fulton
Man convicted in crash that killed 9-year-old

Latest News

A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in the 300 block of Dennis Court in Toledo...
Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Toledo
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
LIVE: Schumer rallies Democrats over deal, Manchin calls ‘win-win’
FILE - The logo of Minnesota-based US Bank is shown at the Bloomington, Minn., branch, Monday,...
US Bank workers opened fake accounts for sales goals, federal agency says
Jalen Askari, 7, right, plugs his nose as he falls into the pool he is playing in with his...
Temperatures could hit triple digits again in Northwest