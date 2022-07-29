Birthday Club
7/29: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Dry weekend ahead; sizzling & stifling mid to late next week
A sunny and dry weekend in store, then heat and humidity spike next week! Dan Smith has the details on our next heat wave.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Outside of very few sprinkles later this evening, the vast majority of us will remain dry through the weekend as temps continue to rise. We’ll hit 90F by Monday -- with a few stray storms popping up that afternoon -- but the real heat kicks in Wednesday through Friday. Highs will rise to the mid-90s, and humidity will make it feel like 100F or hotter for at least three days in a row.

