7/29: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Outside of very few sprinkles later this evening, the vast majority of us will remain dry through the weekend as temps continue to rise. We’ll hit 90F by Monday -- with a few stray storms popping up that afternoon -- but the real heat kicks in Wednesday through Friday. Highs will rise to the mid-90s, and humidity will make it feel like 100F or hotter for at least three days in a row.

