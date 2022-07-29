Birthday Club
7/29: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast

Beautiful this weekend, then a heatwave begins next week.
7/29: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the upper 50s.  SATURDAY: Lots of sun with low humidity levels and highs in the mid-80s. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and calm, lows in the low 60s. SUNDAY: Getting warmer with more sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s. EXTENDED: The humidity returns Monday with increasing clouds and highs near 90. A few t-storms possible from the afternoon into Monday night, some could be locally strong. Mostly sunny Tuesday with a stray shower and highs in the upper 80s. Blazing sunshine, hot, and humid Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s, but feeling closer to 100. A few more clouds for Thursday and Friday but still very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s, feels like temps in the triple digits. A t-storm can’t be ruled out on Thursday and Friday.

