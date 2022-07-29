Birthday Club
Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at a lottery retailer in Surfside, Fla. A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to over $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1.1 billion lottery prize will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game.

The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket ahead of Friday night’s drawing, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

