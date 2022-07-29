Birthday Club
Elmore woman to be sentenced after admitting to hit-and-run

The grandmother of one victim is calling for stricter penalties, citing her grandson’s ongoing recovery
Donnevin Murray, now 17, spent months recovering from a hit-and-run on Ayers Rd. in Millbury.
Donnevin Murray, now 17, spent months recovering from a hit-and-run on Ayers Rd. in Millbury.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILLBURY, Ohio (WTVG) - Eleanor Riffle says her grandson, Donnevin Murray, will never be the same. Donnevin, now 17 years old, was walking with another boy when they were both hit by a car last Fall.

“How much ever they give her, it will never be enough. She basically left these kids for dead and it’s changed my grandson’s life,” says Riffle. “With all the open cuts and stuff, he said, ‘This person scarred me permanently.’ He said, ‘I’ve got scars permanently because of her.’”

It was about 7:00 PM October 15, 2021. Riffle says Donnevin, who was 16 at the time, and a younger friend were walking along the Ayers Rd. overpass above I-280 near Millbury. The two were pushing a mini bike they had been riding because it ran out of gas.

According to Riffle, a driver crashed into them, then drove off. The crash sent both boys into intensive care after several people came to their aid.

“(Donnevin’s) nose was pretty broke, and I asked the surgeon, ‘Well, how bad is it?’ And he said, ‘Well, it goes zero to four.’ I said, ‘Well, what is his?’ He said, ‘His is off the chart. His is a four plus.’ It was that broken,” recalls Riffle.

By January 2022, after months of tips to the Ohio State High Patrol and Lake Twp. Police, prosecutors indicted Kelly DeStazio, 47, of Elmore.

“They eventually got her. She first gave a statement to Lake Township Police and basically they knew it wasn’t true. She basically said, ‘I hit a deer and I want an attorney,’” says Riffle.

Court records show DeStazio entered a plea deal, admitting guilt to two counts of Failure To Stop After An Accident. The most she could receive for each 5th degree felony is 12 months behind bars. Riffle says she wants those penalties to change, but more importantly, does not want something like this to happen again.

“Don’t flee the scene. Don’t leave the scene. I mean, he could’ve died there,” adds Riffle.

Donnevin’s family members want to thank the community for coming to his aid and calling in tips. They also want to thank law enforcement for sticking with the case. DeStazio’s sentencing is set for 9:30 AM July 29, 2022, in Wood County Court.

