Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Feel Good Friday: Toledo students on TOP

By Sashem Brey
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Though school is still out for a few more weeks, that doesn’t mean students are slacking off.

In fact, there’s a group of Toledo teens that is using this time out of class to do good in the community.

They are members of the YWCA of Northwest Ohio’s Teen Outreach Program, otherwise known as TOP.

The program has been around for more than 30 years and provides TPS high school students with opportunities to take part in various activities, and also to contribute to the community.

On one recent summer afternoon, a group of teens met at the Mott branch library to fill lunch sacks which they then took downtown, stopping at Cherry Street Mission.

Recent Scott High School graduate, Damian Gilbert, joined TOP his sophomore year.

“Honestly, a lot of my friends were involved, but the thing that made me stay was being able to do community service,” he recalled. “There are a lot of kids who would rather do things that are fun to them, but there is a lot of enjoyment that comes from doing community service.”

Youth Advocate Katelyn Berger works with the teens and has witnessed first-hand the impressions these community projects make on students.

“They are definitely impacted deeply and reflective. They think about how their lives have been and maybe the better opportunities that they have had. And, in turn, they come home and they’re more compassionate,” she explained.

Shelly Ulrich is the YWCA Vice President of Strategy and Innovations. She joined the teens on the most recent outing and said each project is selected very intentionally.

“They chose this opportunity through their own eyes, driving through town, through seeing individuals holding signs up, through just having family members who may be homeless,” she recalled.

Ulrich said the program offers students an array of life lessons.

“Gardening, cleaning up communities, dealing with animals, or dealing with the elderly .... when they have an opportunity to identify needs in the community and tap into their interests, they own it and it becomes theirs,” Ulrich said.

To learn more about TOP, click here.

To submit an idea for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey,” click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in the 300 block of Dennis Court in Toledo...
TPD: Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Toledo
According to the Toledo Police Department, the shooting took place in the 3400 block of Jackman...
TPD: one person shot in West Toledo
Court records show DeStazio entered a plea deal, admitting guilt to two counts of Failure To...
Elmore woman sentenced after admitting to hit-and-run
Monkeypox
Probable cases of monkeypox detected in Lucas County
Riverview Terrace residence had to evacuate the building after engineers found structural...
Adrian declares state of emergency after hundreds evacuated from their homes

Latest News

The YWCA of Northwest Ohio gives Toledoans the chance to make a difference this summer via the...
Feel Good Friday: Toledo students on TOP
Feel Good Friday
Feel Good Friday: Project House of Hope
Feel Good Friday: Celebrating Summer in Whitehouse
Feel Good Friday: Celebrating Summer in Whitehouse
Feel Good Friday: Celebrating Summer in Whitehouse