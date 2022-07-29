La Prensa to celebrate 20th annual Latin Scholarship Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - La Prensa and the Spanish American Organization are partnering with the Toledo Mud Hens to celebrate the 20th annual Latin Scholarship Day.

The event will take place on July 31 at Fifth Third Field from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will kick off with a parade.

According to La Prensa, the parade will start at 12 p.m. and will begin at the Erie Street Market and end at the corner of Monroe Street and Saint Clair Street prior to the game. The parade includes floats and vehicles that will be decorated to embrace all the different Latino cultures. The floats will then be displayed throughout the game for attendees to observe and take photos.

La Prensa says Mirabel and Bruno from Disney’s Encanto will be in attendance along with performances by Jacob El Guero Estrada, El Corazon de Mexico and more.

The event will include La Prensa presenting two scholarships of $1,000 on Fifth Third Field before the game starts. There will also be a two feet by three feet piñata, collaborated on between La Prensa and Sofia Quintero Center, for the scholarship recipients to break open after the parade.

According to La Prensa, the national anthem will be performed by 15-year-old cancer survivor Riley Garcia.

Live music will start at 3 p.m. at Hensville and will include Los Hermanos Villegas and headliner, Bajo Zero.

Tickets for the event are $20 and includes admission to the parade, baseball game and live music.

For more information, contact Adrienne at 419-870-2797 or adrianne@laprensanewspaper.com or contact Raena at 419-806-6736 or raena@laprensanewspaper.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.