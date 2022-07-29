Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

La Prensa to celebrate 20th annual Latin Scholarship Day

The event will take place on July 31 at Fifth Third Field from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will kick...
The event will take place on July 31 at Fifth Third Field from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will kick off with a parade.(La Prensa)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - La Prensa and the Spanish American Organization are partnering with the Toledo Mud Hens to celebrate the 20th annual Latin Scholarship Day.

The event will take place on July 31 at Fifth Third Field from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will kick off with a parade.

According to La Prensa, the parade will start at 12 p.m. and will begin at the Erie Street Market and end at the corner of Monroe Street and Saint Clair Street prior to the game. The parade includes floats and vehicles that will be decorated to embrace all the different Latino cultures. The floats will then be displayed throughout the game for attendees to observe and take photos.

La Prensa says Mirabel and Bruno from Disney’s Encanto will be in attendance along with performances by Jacob El Guero Estrada, El Corazon de Mexico and more.

The event will include La Prensa presenting two scholarships of $1,000 on Fifth Third Field before the game starts. There will also be a two feet by three feet piñata, collaborated on between La Prensa and Sofia Quintero Center, for the scholarship recipients to break open after the parade.

According to La Prensa, the national anthem will be performed by 15-year-old cancer survivor Riley Garcia.

Live music will start at 3 p.m. at Hensville and will include Los Hermanos Villegas and headliner, Bajo Zero.

Tickets for the event are $20 and includes admission to the parade, baseball game and live music.

For more information, contact Adrienne at 419-870-2797 or adrianne@laprensanewspaper.com or contact Raena at 419-806-6736 or raena@laprensanewspaper.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in the 300 block of Dennis Court in Toledo...
TPD: Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Toledo
According to the Toledo Police Department, the shooting took place in the 3400 block of Jackman...
TPD: one person shot in West Toledo
Court records show DeStazio entered a plea deal, admitting guilt to two counts of Failure To...
Elmore woman sentenced after admitting to hit-and-run
Monkeypox
Probable cases of monkeypox detected in Lucas County
Riverview Terrace residence had to evacuate the building after engineers found structural...
Adrian declares state of emergency after hundreds evacuated from their homes

Latest News

Imagine It! - Elephant Toothpaste - July 30th, 2022
Court records show DeStazio entered a plea deal, admitting guilt to two counts of Failure To...
Elmore woman sentenced after admitting to hit-and-run
ShotSpotter is a sensor set up in various spots in the city to alert police of gunfire.
New ShotSpotter in East Toledo
According to the Toledo Police Department, the shooting took place in the 3400 block of Jackman...
TPD: one person shot in West Toledo