New ShotSpotter in East Toledo

ShotSpotter is a sensor set up in various spots in the city to alert police of gunfire.
ShotSpotter is a sensor set up in various spots in the city to alert police of gunfire.
By Kristy Gerlett
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new ShotSpotter was installed in East Toledo, Thursday.

The crime-fighting tool does just what its name suggests: spot gunshots.

So how does it all work? The apparatus has four different beacons that cover the area and alert the police. With the use of detection sensors, the ShotSpotter can identify the location of the gunshots using triangulation.

The information collected by the ShotSpotter is then reviewed, confirmed, and sent to the 911 call center. Police said the process takes less than a minute with a 97 percent accuracy rate and can differentiate between fireworks and gunshots.

“We’re building a toolkit,” said Toledo City Council member Theresa Gadus. “This is just another tool in our toolkit to combat violence that we’re facing in our city.”

The Toledo Police Department said about 80% of gunshots are not reported to 911. This percentage further supports the need for resources such as the ShotSpotter.

“I think if we can get response times down and kinda have extra ears that it will be very helpful.” said local resident Carly Purkins.

ShotSpotter was launched in 2019. From 2019 to April 2021, police state that over 115 guns

From then until April 2021, police note that over 115 guns have been confiscated and 151 arrests have been made with the help of the apparatus.

Police still urge the public to call 911 if they hear gunshots.

