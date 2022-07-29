Birthday Club
TPD: one person shot in West Toledo

According to the Toledo Police Department, the shooting took place in the 3400 block of Jackman Road, just north of Berdan Ave.
According to the Toledo Police Department, the shooting took place in the 3400 block of Jackman Road, just north of Berdan Ave.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot in West Toledo on Thursday evening.

According to the Toledo Police Department, the shooting took place in the 3400 block of Jackman Road, just north of Berdan Ave.

TPD said the victim’s condition is unknown as the individual was already en route to the hospital upon police arrival.

Officers said the call came in around 8:35 p.m.

TPD continues to investigate the incident, check back later for updates.

