Volunteers finish up annual Toledo homeless count

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After two days of work, a group of volunteers with the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board wrapped up the second leg of a mandatory count, called the point in time count (PIT).

The mandatory count is meant to get an accurate look at how many homeless people there are right now in the community.

“The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires all the communities to complete it in the last ten days of January,” said Executive Director of the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board, Michael Hart. “Cities can choose to do an optional summer count for the last ten days of July as well, and that’s what we are doing today.

Hart added that over the past few years, the number of homeless people in Toledo, sheltered and unsheltered, has remained steady.

“In terms of the PIT count, the numbers have remained somewhat stagnant over the past couple of years,” said Hart. “Now, of course, the pandemic and a number of other issues make it difficult to make it a one-to-one comparison.”

He said the whole point of this count is to go to areas that they have already identified as places people in need might be living, like under a bridge for example, and engage with those people.

Hart told 13abc, that volunteers are a large part of this whole process.

“Making sure people get into safe shelters if they need it, making sure they have food, just making sure they are taken care of,” said volunteer Kassandra Loveland.

“It kind of reminds you how privileged you are in your own situation. Sometimes you get distracted with your own struggles in life, and it’s nice to give back,” said another volunteer, Sierra Marquez. “If you’re able to, why not?”

Leaders with the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board said they are always looking for volunteers.

Visit toledo.pointintime.info/register.cfm to volunteer for the 2022 count.

If you have questions regarding the 2022 PIT count or volunteering for the PIT count, contact Michael Clark, Housing Navigator at mclark@tlchb.org.

