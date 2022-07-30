Birthday Club
45th annual Maumee Summer Fair

Maumee Summer Fair 2022 August 12 and 13
Maumee Summer Fair 2022 August 12 and 13(Provided by Maumee Summer Fair)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Summer Fair is celebrating its 45th year on August 12 and 13.

The fair will take place in Uptown Maumee on Dudley St. and Wayne St. as it spans across the two days.

On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the Taste of Maumee will be in full effect, featuring 11 Maumee restaurants. The public can enjoy a verity of cuisine from pizza, wraps, ice cream, BBQ, wings, burgers, seafood and more.

Also on the 12th, the fun zone will be featured as it is full of games and inflatables for the younger crowd. There will also be a 32 foot Elite Movie Screen for fair-goers to enjoy a movie.

On Saturday, August 13, the marketplace will open at 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. with over 130 artists, crafters and commercial booths to shop from.

The Taste of Maumee will be open on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., but be sure to check out the Maumee Palooza Stage for original music. The Maumee Community Band starts off the day at 10:30 a.m., with performances continuing until midnight.

There will be a Classic Car Show hosted by the NW Ohio Street Machiners, performances by The Right Direction Bike Demo Team at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., on Saturday. New for 2022, the Performance Dogs of Ohio will preform at noon and 2:00 p.m. on the 13th.

There will be appearances by Spiderman and The Snow Queen from Laurels Princess Parties, and mascot and character mischief from local universities and sports teams.

As the party continues throughout the day, the Summer Fair Lot Party will continue into the night as a 21 and over event. The party takes place from 5:00 p.m. to midnight and is located inside the beer garden.

The summer fair is brought to the community by the Maumee Uptown Business Association and many volunteers.

For more information, check the website at www.maumeesummerfair.com or contact the event chair, Mike Dibling at maumeesummerfair@gmail.com or 419-345-4500.

Maumee Summer Fair flyer
Maumee Summer Fair flyer(Provided by Maumee Summer Fair)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

