7/30: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Nice again for Sunday, then August arrives with heat and storms.
7/30: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm, lows in the low 60s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant but a bit warmer with highs in the upper 80s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: Breezy and getting humid again with highs approaching 90. Scattered t-storms are likely during the afternoon and evening, some of which may be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail possible. EXTENDED: Less humid and mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Blazing sun, hot, and humid Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s, but feeling more like 100. Some strong t-storms possible on Thursday when it will again be hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s but feeling closer to 100. Highs Friday in the upper 80s to near 90 under partly sunny skies. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

