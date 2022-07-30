Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

DA: Man sentenced up to 96 years in prison for sexually assaulting his children

Authorities say Jorge Caraballo, Sr. has been convicted of multiple sexual offenses, including...
Authorities say Jorge Caraballo, Sr. has been convicted of multiple sexual offenses, including the rape of a child and others.(Dauphin County District Attorney's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Gray News) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say a man will spend years behind bars for sexually assaulting his children.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Jorge Caraballo, Sr., was convicted of multiple sexual offenses, including the rape of a child, incest and unlawful contact with a minor, in December 2021.

State officials said Judge Scott Arthur Evans deferred Caraballo’s sentence to obtain a sexually violent predator assessment. On July 15, the court determined Caraballo was a sexually violent predator.

The district attorney’s office reported that Dr. Robert Stein testified during the hearing that Caraballo’s exploitation of the children was particularly callous and noted that the children endured sexual abuse by him for years.

After the ruling, Judge Evans sentenced Caraballo to 48 to 96 years of imprisonment in a state correctional institution.

Pennsylvania authorities praised the victims’ strength shown in the case after coming forward soon after Caraballo had moved out of their home.

Judge Evans ordered all of Caraballo’s sentences be served consecutively.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show DeStazio entered a plea deal, admitting guilt to two counts of Failure To...
Elmore woman sentenced after admitting to hit-and-run
According to the Toledo Police Department, the shooting took place in the 3400 block of Jackman...
TPD: one person shot in West Toledo
Barnett was transported to UTMC by Life Squad where he was pronounced dead, according to the...
Man dead after gunshot wound in Toledo
According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when...
Toledo woman struck by car, dies on IR 475
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues

Latest News

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
Airport officials say a co-pilot has died after falling from a plane in North Carolina.
Co-pilot dies after fall from plane in North Carolina