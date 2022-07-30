Democrats Grim, Ortiz hope to represent Toledo in Ohio House

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s newly-drawn 43rd House District is considered safe for Democrats by nearly a two-to-one margin. The winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary election will likely earn a seat in the General Assembly for the first time.

The 43rd features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo, including the Old West End, Old Orchard neighborhood, and parts of southwest Toledo.

Daniel Ortiz, a certified pharmacy technician, is challenging Toledo City Councilwoman Dr. Michele Grim for the right to face the winner of the Republican primary in November.

Grim won her seat on Toledo City Council in 2021. Ortiz lost a bid for Council last year.

Ortiz says he wants to focus on legislation addressing prescription drug costs, something he encounters at the pharmacy register

“To see the look in their eye when you tell them, ‘It’s $600 for a month supply’ and then they just can’t afford it, that that really lingers with you,” Ortiz said. “We have to do more at the state level. We can expand Medicaid and Medicare Access and get more people the health care they deserve.”

Grim worked in public health for 15 years. She has advocated for abortion access for the last two decades and wants to repeal Ohio’s current six-week abortion ban. She touts her experience chairing Toledo City Council’s health committee.

“That’s been a really important role for me on the city council,” Grim said. “We were able to address things like overturning Roe v. Wade, mental health, strengthening health care services in the city. I’m proud of that.”

She recently launched a mail advertising campaign targeting Ortiz’s votes as a citizen against levies to fund emergency services and road repairs.

“Primaries are about choices,” Grim said. “It would have been catastrophic for our city, and we would have spent years trying to recover from that.”

Ortiz said he didn’t want funding to rely on taxes placed on working families. He called photos included in the ad campaign sensationalized and misleading. He said in a statement he felt the ads crossed a line.

He said he wants to serve in Columbus to bring a different perspective to issues.

“My experience is a lot like most people’s experience and yet there are very few people with our experience in elected office.”

Watch our full conversations with the candidates below.

