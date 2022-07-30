Man dead after gunshot wound in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department reports that one person has died after at least one gunshot wound.

Officers were dispatched to Byrne and Gibralter Heights Dr. on Friday, July 29 at 10:00 p.m. where they located Dominick Barnett, suffering from the wound, the report said.

Barnett was transported to UTMC by Life Squad where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.

Detectives responded and opened an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestopper.

