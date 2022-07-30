Maumee interim superintendent named

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An interim superintendent has been named for Maumee City Schools.

The school district announced in a press release that Steve Lee is taking on the role, he’s been the assistant superintendent for Maumee City Schools since August 2016.

Prior to the position, Lee also worked as a teacher evaluator, staff in-service coordinator, special education supervisor and as an elementary school teacher and principal.

Additionally, Lee is a member of the Maumee Exchange club and Maumee SAIL Board.

Lee attended Ashland University for his bachelor of science in education and then the University of Toledo for a master’s degree in school administration and supervision. He also completed BGSU’s Superintendent Cohort Leadership Academy.

Lee will replace Todd Cramer, who is leaving the district to work as a professor at Bowling Green State University.

“Mr. Lee has been the leading force behind the creation and implementation of the school district’s strategic plan and he worked closely with a wide variety of key school district stakeholders over these last seven years,” said Mike Wiley, Maumee City Schools Board of Education President. “His responsibilities have included overseeing the operational functions of the school district, human resources, facilities planning, and permanent improvements, as well as many other senior leadership functions. The board is very confident that this leadership transition will be very smooth.”

