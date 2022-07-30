Republicans look to flip Ohio House seat in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the only statehouse race in northwest Ohio with contested Aug. 2 primaries on both sides.

House District 43 features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo, including the Old West End, Old Orchard neighborhood, and parts of southwest Toledo.

On the Republican ballot: Wendi Hendricks, a small business owner from Ottawa Hills, and Kristi Kille, a caregiver from Toledo.

Hendricks said she was raised in a family of Democrats but has seen her positions change to get to where she is today as a Republican.

“That’s why I feel like I’m good at this because I know both sides and I can find out what my constituents want and do what they need,” Hendricks said.

She was inspired to run after COVID-19 mandates impacted her business. She’s focused on economic issues as a candidate.

“We need to help people find a job and give them a hand up not a handout,” Hendricks said. “That’s going to help our economy big time.”

The district is considered safe for Democrats in a nearly 2-to-1 margin. Hendricks said she believes she can flip the seat because the issues she’s talking about with residents go beyond party politics.

“I’ve been talking to independents, Democrats and Republicans,” Hendricks said. “I feel like I can represent all of them.”

Hendricks has raised $1,575 and spent $1,738 during her campaign, according to the Secretary of State’s office. No online campaign finance reports are filed from Kille’s campaign as of the Friday before the primary.

Kille said as a lawmaker, her top focus would be on nursing home reform and elder abuse.

“I want to help make a difference a good difference for the elderly people,” she said.

As Ohio lawmakers consider an abortion ban that goes beyond the current heartbeat bill, both candidates are pro-life and believe life begins at conception.

It’s an issue Kille is particularly passionate about. She supports a full abortion ban without exceptions.

“Not even in the life of the mother,” Kille said. “Because still, the unborn child is the flesh and blood of the mother.”

She also said she believes legal same-sex marriage should be struck down.

“I believe we need to look at this again, and to toss out the same-sex marriage,” KIlle said. “Marriage is just one man, one woman.”

Watch our full interviews with the candidates below.

