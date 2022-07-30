Birthday Club
A Toledo woman speaks out after a stray bullet came through her front door

By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a close call for one Toledo woman after a stray bullet came through her front door and hit her wall.

The incident happened last night on Jackman Road.

The Toledo Police Department said they responded to a drive-by shooting in the 3400 block of Jackman. Officers said an 18-year-old man was shot.

According to detectives, the victim was already on his way to the hospital when officers arrived on the scene.

One of the bullets went through the front door of a neighbor just missing her.

The woman told 13abc she was sitting in her house when a stray bullet came through her front door and lodged in her wall.

Police said the victim is in stable condition. TPD has no suspects at this time.

