Toledo woman struck by car, dies on IR 475

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that they are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when a blue Jeep Compass was stopped eastbound on interstate route 475 near Corey Rd. and a black Kenworth T800 struck it.

Bryona Blacksten, 32, of Toledo was outside of the Jeep and was struck by the Kenworth and was pronounced dead on scene, the report said.

The driver of the Kenworth sustained no injuries from the crash.

Law enforcement states that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Sylvania Township Police Department, Sylvania Township Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

IR 475 eastbound was shut down for approximately five hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

