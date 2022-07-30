Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo woman struck by car, dies on IR 475

According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when...
According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when a blue Jeep Compass was stopped eastbound on interstate route 475 near Corey Rd. and a black Kenworth T800 struck it.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that they are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when a blue Jeep Compass was stopped eastbound on interstate route 475 near Corey Rd. and a black Kenworth T800 struck it.

Bryona Blacksten, 32, of Toledo was outside of the Jeep and was struck by the Kenworth and was pronounced dead on scene, the report said.

The driver of the Kenworth sustained no injuries from the crash.

Law enforcement states that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Sylvania Township Police Department, Sylvania Township Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

IR 475 eastbound was shut down for approximately five hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show DeStazio entered a plea deal, admitting guilt to two counts of Failure To...
Elmore woman sentenced after admitting to hit-and-run
According to the Toledo Police Department, the shooting took place in the 3400 block of Jackman...
TPD: one person shot in West Toledo
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
Riverview Terrace residence had to evacuate the building after engineers found structural...
Adrian declares state of emergency after hundreds evacuated from their homes
Jameil Aossey, a Toledo-area music producer, worked on Beyoncé's latest album Renaissance.
Toledo-area music producer worked on Beyoncé's new album

Latest News

Man dead after gunshot wound in Toledo
Man dead after gunshot wound in Toledo
Barnett was transported to UTMC by Life Squad where he was pronounced dead, according to the...
Man dead after gunshot wound in Toledo
July 30, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
July 30, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
7/29: Derek’s Friday 11pm Forecast
7/29: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast