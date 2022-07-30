Water boil advisory for Assumption and Metamora
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County Public Utilities officials have informed 13abc that there is a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the Northeast Water System.
13abc was informed of the advisory around 1:40 p.m. on July 30.
13abc was not given a reason for the boil advisory.
