Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Water boil advisory for Assumption and Metamora

There is a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the...
There is a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the Northeast Water System.(MGN)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County Public Utilities officials have informed 13abc that there is a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the Northeast Water System.

13abc was informed of the advisory around 1:40 p.m. on July 30.

13abc was not given a reason for the boil advisory.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show DeStazio entered a plea deal, admitting guilt to two counts of Failure To...
Elmore woman sentenced after admitting to hit-and-run
According to the Toledo Police Department, the shooting took place in the 3400 block of Jackman...
TPD: one person shot in West Toledo
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
Barnett was transported to UTMC by Life Squad where he was pronounced dead, according to the...
Man dead after gunshot wound in Toledo
Police say they responded to a drive-by shooting. Toledo police say an 18-year-old man was shot...
A Toledo woman speaks out after a stray bullet came through her front door

Latest News

Maumee Summer Fair 2022 August 12 and 13
45th annual Maumee Summer Fair
Maumee High School
Maumee interim superintendent named
New interim superintendent named for MCS
Maumee City Schools named Interim Superintendent
Man dead after gunshot wound in Toledo
Man dead after gunshot wound in Toledo