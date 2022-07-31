4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship

LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.

The video of the auction was taken Thursday and has thousands of views online. The video shows the bidding for June, Isiah’s dairy calf. June was sold for $10,000 by different members of the community putting their money together. In fact, both the dairy calf and Isiah’s steer, in combination with donations from the public, raised over $43,000.

All the money will go to “The Isiah Stephens Scholarship” that will be given to a senior high school student in Lenawee County to help pay for their vocational school or college. The scholarship will also bring awareness to mental health.

“My heart is just overjoyed,” said Isiah’s mom Lindsay Stephens. “I am so excited at the thought that his life will be able to continue to impact so many others for years to come.”

13ABC talked to some of the buyers.

“They were pretty much at what we had money wise,” said Mike Neill of Neill’s Towing and Automotive. “I saw my brother walking into the arena there and he’s like ‘We’re buying that calf.’ "

“People just kept coming up to me,” said John Bidwell, a deputy with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department and the resource deputy at Isiah’s high school. “They kept saying ‘Hey, I want to chip in on this. I want to chip in on this.”

Deputy Bidwell is a family friend of the Stephens.

“The emotions were just overwhelming,” said Bidwell. “I’ve known the boys for awhile through 4-H and from their mother. I was glad I was able to help out.”

Isiah’s mom has a message.

“It’s okay to reach out. It’s okay to say ‘I need help’ because everyone matters. Everyone is loved, and everyone is needed.”

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text the National Suicide Hotline at 988. The hotline is 24hrs and confidential.

If you would like to donate to The Isiah Stephens Scholarship call (517) 264 - 5300.

