Accident on White St. & South Ravine Parkway, telephone pole hit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to an accident on White St. and South Ravine Parkway after midnight, Sunday morning.

Two vehicles were involved and one hit a telephone pole, TPD told 13abc.

Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were advising bystanders on scene to stand back, as the area was unstable and there was a danger of broken power.

According to Ohio Edison, there are no power outages in the area of the accident.

The other vehicle involved in the car accident on White St. & South Ravine Parkway. (wtvg)

