Accident on White St. & South Ravine Parkway, telephone pole hit

Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to an accident on White St. and South Ravine Parkway after midnight, Sunday morning.
Two vehicles were involved and one hit a telephone pole, TPD told 13abc.
Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were advising bystanders on scene to stand back, as the area was unstable and there was a danger of broken power.
According to Ohio Edison, there are no power outages in the area of the accident.
