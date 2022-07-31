Birthday Club
Accident on White St. & South Ravine Parkway, telephone pole hit

A telephone pole was hit after a car accident on White St. and South Ravine Parkway.
A telephone pole was hit after a car accident on White St. and South Ravine Parkway.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to an accident on White St. and South Ravine Parkway after midnight, Sunday morning.

Two vehicles were involved and one hit a telephone pole, TPD told 13abc.

Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were advising bystanders on scene to stand back, as the area was unstable and there was a danger of broken power.

According to Ohio Edison, there are no power outages in the area of the accident.

The other vehicle involved in the car accident on White St. & South Ravine Parkway.
The other vehicle involved in the car accident on White St. & South Ravine Parkway.(wtvg)

