Car accident on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to an accident that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St.

Toledo Police Department reported that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.

The other driver was taken into custody and was not injured. It is currently unknown what role this person played in the incident, the TPD report said.

This story is developing, check back later for further updates.

