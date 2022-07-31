Endangered Missing Adult, Brenda Jo Herring

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has released an endangered missing adult alert after Fairlawn Police Department issued the alert statewide.

Be on the lookout for Brenda Jo Herring, she left her nursing home on July 29 at 1:00 p.m. against medical advice and was picked up by her sister.

Herring suffers from dementia and is a diabetic, she is without her medication.

She is a Black female and 75-years-old. She is 5′06″ tall, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Herring usually wears black glasses and a gold bracelet, but it isn’t known what she is wearing.

Law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult. You can also call 1-888-637-113 or 911 to be directly transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

