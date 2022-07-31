Birthday Club
Fire on Plymouth St., no injuries

Fire on Plymouth St., caused minimal damage to the structure.
Fire on Plymouth St., caused minimal damage to the structure.(wtvg)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire was extinguished on Plymouth St. this morning around 5:00 a.m.

Toledo Fire and Rescue tells 13abc that the house was occupied at the time, but the residents were able to get out safely.

No injuries were sustained and damage to the home was minimal, mostly pertaining to the back porch.

The structure is in good standing and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

