Fire on Plymouth St., no injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire was extinguished on Plymouth St. this morning around 5:00 a.m.

Toledo Fire and Rescue tells 13abc that the house was occupied at the time, but the residents were able to get out safely.

No injuries were sustained and damage to the home was minimal, mostly pertaining to the back porch.

The structure is in good standing and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

