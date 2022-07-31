Ohio voters head to polls Tuesday in primary for state legislature contests

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to head to the polls in Ohio for a primary election again.

In May, voters cast ballots in races for Congress, governor, U.S. Senate, and other statewide races.

But at that point, the state’s General Assembly map mess wasn’t settled. Legal fights led us to an August Second primary for state House and Senate candidates on maps that were struck down by the state’s supreme court as unconstitutional.

Plenty of candidates in northwest Ohio don’t have primary opponents Tuesday.

That includes the 11th Senate District, featuring Lucas County minus a chunk of Toledo.

We’ll see Democrat Paula Hicks-Hudson and Tony Dia face off here in November in what will be northwest Ohio’s only contested Senate race.

There’s more intrigue in House races Tuesday.

The 43rd District, which includes Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo, is the only race with contested primaries for each party.

The district strongly favors Democrats, giving the winner of the primary contest between Toledo City Councilwoman Michele Grim and certified pharmacy technician Daniel Ortiz a strong chance of becoming Toledo’s newest state representative. Republicans Wendi Hendricks and Kristi Kille seek their party’s nomination.

The 41st District, which stretches from Berkey to Jerusalem Township, features law student Colin Flanagan and social worker Nancy Larson in the Democratic primary.

The winner faces attorney Josh Williams in November in what is expected to be a close race.

Voters in southwest Lucas County and a sliver of Toledo don’t have contested primaries.

But the 42nd District in November will feature incumbent Republican Rep. Derrick Merrin and Democrat Erika White, a local union leader, in a newly-drawn competitive district that gives Democrats a chance to flip a seat. That November 8th election is 100 days away as of Sunday.

The August 2nd primary is now just hours away.

Early voting continues Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. Find your district here.

