Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: Stolen car crashes into church after pursuit

The vehicle ran into First Alliance Church on the 2200 block of Monroe St., after losing a tire...
The vehicle ran into First Alliance Church on the 2200 block of Monroe St., after losing a tire on Bancroft St.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning a car ran into First Alliance Church, on the 2200 block of Monroe St., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State Highway Patrol told 13abc that officers attempted to pull over a driver for a speeding violation on Miami St. and I-75, but the driver fled and officers gave chase. The vehicle lost a tire on Bancroft St., before losing control on Monroe St. and crashing into the church.

The vehicle was discovered to be stolen and the driver was transporting drugs and guns, Ohio State Highway Patrol told 13abc.

The driver was identified as an adult male who has been transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when...
Toledo woman struck by vehicle, dies on I-475
Barnett was transported to UTMC by Life Squad where he was pronounced dead, according to the...
Man dead after gunshot wound in Toledo
Crook targets city of Oregon
Crook targets city of Oregon
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Police say they responded to a drive-by shooting. Toledo police say an 18-year-old man was shot...
A Toledo woman speaks out after a stray bullet came through her front door

Latest News

Isiah Stephens II
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
Isiah Scholarship Fund
Isiah's Scholarship
7/30: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
7/30: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
7/30: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
7/30: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast