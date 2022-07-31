TPD: Stolen car crashes into church after pursuit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning a car ran into First Alliance Church, on the 2200 block of Monroe St., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State Highway Patrol told 13abc that officers attempted to pull over a driver for a speeding violation on Miami St. and I-75, but the driver fled and officers gave chase. The vehicle lost a tire on Bancroft St., before losing control on Monroe St. and crashing into the church.

The vehicle was discovered to be stolen and the driver was transporting drugs and guns, Ohio State Highway Patrol told 13abc.

The driver was identified as an adult male who has been transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

