Water boil advisory for Benore Rd. & Alexis Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A water boil advisory has been issued for some in the Toledo area from June 31 to August 3 at 5:00 p.m.

As of Sunday, June 31, water needs to be boiled if you are located between 5901 Benore Rd. to 5947 Benore Rd. and 1125 E. Alexis Rd.

The Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, however, because of a repair disruption there is possible contamination.

Water testing is already underway for the areas possibly contaminated.

Run cold water taps to flush lines, the boil water for drinking and cooking.

Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking by running cold faucets for at least three minutes. Boil the water for three minutes and cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until the advisory expires. If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using the hot water taps until you have run the cold water faucets and the water clears.

If you have any questions regarding the advisory, call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

Facilities licensed by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department only, may call 419-213-4100 and select option three for additional information.

Water system disruptions may also cause discolored water and, or potentially a temporary increase in lead levels in drinking water. As a standard practice the USEPA recommends the following actions to reduce possible lead exposure in drinking water:

If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead leached from plumbing.

Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead, but running the cold water faucets will.

Clean your faucet aerator regularly.

For additional information visit drinktap.org or epa.gov/safewater/lead.

