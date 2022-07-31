Birthday Club
Woman shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestopper.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.

According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Craig was transported to Toledo Hospital where she later died, according to the report.

The report said Daymond Brown, 21, the second victim, was also shot while inside the victim’s vehicle, but is being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene and opened an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestopper.

