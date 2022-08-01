7/31: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: Breezy, very humid, and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Partly sunny with scattered t-storms from midday through the evening. Some may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies later on with lows in the mid-60s. TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and less humid with highs in the mid-80s. EXTENDED: Very hot, humid, and breezy Wednesday under a hazy sun with highs in the upper 90s, but feeling like the low 100′s. Still humid Thursday, but if heavy t-storms develop earlier in the day, highs may struggle to reach 90. A few showers and storms will linger into Friday when it’ll still be humid with highs in the mid-80s. Humid but mostly sunny next Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

