Strong storms possible Monday, then searing heat for Wednesday.
7/31: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: Breezy, very humid, and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Partly sunny with scattered t-storms from midday through the evening. Some may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies later on with lows in the mid-60s. TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and less humid with highs in the mid-80s. EXTENDED: Very hot, humid, and breezy Wednesday under a hazy sun with highs in the upper 90s, but feeling like the low 100′s. Still humid Thursday, but if heavy t-storms develop earlier in the day, highs may struggle to reach 90. A few showers and storms will linger into Friday when it’ll still be humid with highs in the mid-80s. Humid but mostly sunny next Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

