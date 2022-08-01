8/1: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Cloud cover has put a lid on most of today’s storm development, though a few scattered storms could still deliver gusty winds through the early evening. Tuesday will see much more blue sky, yet similar highs... then the midweek will bring a big spike in heat and humidity, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index at or near 100F. Heavy rain is also possible in the second half of the week, though timing is still up in the air.

