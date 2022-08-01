Birthday Club
8/1: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Few storms this afternoon; humid midweek in the mid-90s
Scattered storms are possible today, with a midweek spike to the mid-90s in store. Dan Smith has the latest on this active week in weather.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Cloud cover has put a lid on most of today’s storm development, though a few scattered storms could still deliver gusty winds through the early evening. Tuesday will see much more blue sky, yet similar highs... then the midweek will bring a big spike in heat and humidity, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index at or near 100F. Heavy rain is also possible in the second half of the week, though timing is still up in the air.

