Aug. 1, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast
Our heat wave won’t be as intense this week, but the humidity will still make it feel like 90-100 most of the week.
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TODAY: Showers and storms likely during the afternoon. Some storms may be strong with an isolated damaging wind gust possible. Hot and humid. High 88. TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 62. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still warm, but less humid. High 87.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.