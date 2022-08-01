Juvenile shot in Adrian, two arrested
Published: Aug. 1, 2022
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A juvenile was hospitalized after being shot in the chest early Sunday morning.
Around 4:44 a.m., officers with the Adrian Police Department were dispatched to a call of shots fired near Maumee and Madison.
Officers discovered that a juvenile had been shot in the chest and had been taken to the hospital via a private vehicle prior to their arrival.
Two suspects were taken into custody.
The injured subject is currently under care at a local hospital.
The shooting remains under investigation.
