Juvenile shot in Adrian, two arrested

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A juvenile was hospitalized after being shot in the chest early Sunday morning.

Around 4:44 a.m., officers with the Adrian Police Department were dispatched to a call of shots fired near Maumee and Madison.

Officers discovered that a juvenile had been shot in the chest and had been taken to the hospital via a private vehicle prior to their arrival.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

The injured subject is currently under care at a local hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

