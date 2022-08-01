Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Last Uvalde school shooting survivor leaves hospital

Medical staff at University Health cheer for 10-year-old Mayah Zamora as she leaves the hospital. (Source: @UNIVHEALTHSA)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (CNN) - University Health San Antonio posted on Twitter that the final patient from May’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been released.

They shared video of 10-year-old Mayah Zamora walking down a hospital hallway Friday and handing out roses to the nurses and other staff. Those around her clapped, chanted and cheered as she made her exit.

Mayah was in the hospital for 67 days after she was critically injured by a gunman who opened fire inside Robb Elementary School back in May. Her family set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical bills.

In total, 19 children and two teachers were killed. It was America’s deadliest school shooting since 2012.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen car crashes into church
TPD: Stolen car crashes into church after pursuit
A car accident at N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St., victims were found with bullet wounds.
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
Isiah Stephens II
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestopper.
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when...
Toledo woman struck by vehicle, dies on I-475

Latest News

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said Christina Walker, 32, was taken into custody...
Woman arrested after stabbing man to death during sex, police say
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday,...
Biden to speak on operation against al-Qaida in Afghanistan
FILE - This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch,...
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets 87 months in prison
Migrants play at a park where they also sleep in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on May 30, 2022.
Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy
The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be...
TARTA hub closed until further notice