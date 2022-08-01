Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Luck of the Lakes Early Bird Special extended

The special has been extended through August 15 and a winner will be drawn on September 24.
The special has been extended through August 15 and a winner will be drawn on September 24.(Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck)
By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes has extended its Luck of the Lakes Raffle’s Early Bird Special.

The special has been extended through August 15 and a winner will be drawn on September 24.

Funds raised through the raffle will benefit the Great Lakes Historical Society, its National Museum of the Great Lakes and supports its mission to preserve and make the history of the Great Lakes known, while giving people an opportunity to gain a memorable Great Lakes experience.

Originally stated to conclude on July 31 the special has been extended for an additional two weeks, one ticket is set to cost $100.

The Early Bird Special lets participant’s get more tickets for their money. Four tickets for $250, eight for $500 or 16 for $1,000.

This year, the winner will have the chance to visit the Great Lakes abroad an 11 day American Queen Voyages Great Lakes cruise, among other prizes.

The second prize is Great Lakes Exploration Day, four individuals will have a guided tour of the historic Marblehead Lighthouse, lunch at Catawba Island Club and concluding with a tour of the LaFarge-Marblehead Quarry.

Third prize will receive ten Luck of the Lakes raffle tickets for the 2023 drawing.

For more information on the raffle, the prizes and to purchase tickets, visit nmgl.org/2022lolraffle or call 419-214-5000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen car crashes into church
TPD: Stolen car crashes into church after pursuit
A car accident at N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St., victims were found with bullet wounds.
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
Isiah Stephens II
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestopper.
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when...
Toledo woman struck by vehicle, dies on I-475

Latest News

August is school bus safety month.
State patrol promotes school bus safety
These services will be available for the Primary Election on Aug. 2. Polls will be open from...
Toledo Area Jobs with Justice offering free Rides to the Polls, Voter Verification Services
File image
Juvenile shot in Adrian, two arrested
Stolen car crashes into church
Stolen car crashes into church