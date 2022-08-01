Luck of the Lakes Early Bird Special extended

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes has extended its Luck of the Lakes Raffle’s Early Bird Special.

The special has been extended through August 15 and a winner will be drawn on September 24.

Funds raised through the raffle will benefit the Great Lakes Historical Society, its National Museum of the Great Lakes and supports its mission to preserve and make the history of the Great Lakes known, while giving people an opportunity to gain a memorable Great Lakes experience.

Originally stated to conclude on July 31 the special has been extended for an additional two weeks, one ticket is set to cost $100.

The Early Bird Special lets participant’s get more tickets for their money. Four tickets for $250, eight for $500 or 16 for $1,000.

This year, the winner will have the chance to visit the Great Lakes abroad an 11 day American Queen Voyages Great Lakes cruise, among other prizes.

The second prize is Great Lakes Exploration Day, four individuals will have a guided tour of the historic Marblehead Lighthouse, lunch at Catawba Island Club and concluding with a tour of the LaFarge-Marblehead Quarry.

Third prize will receive ten Luck of the Lakes raffle tickets for the 2023 drawing.

For more information on the raffle, the prizes and to purchase tickets, visit nmgl.org/2022lolraffle or call 419-214-5000.

