Owens Community College providing CPR & First Aid Training to new TPS magnet school students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A collaboration between Toledo Public Schools’ new magnet school, the Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy and Owen’s Community College (OCC) will allow incoming ninth graders to earn high school graduation credits while learning some life-saving skills.

“All of our students are attending a CPR first aid training,” said Principal Jack Hunter. “It really helps our community as well as helps our learners gain that industry credential point.”

Students will be touring the lab areas at the college as well.

“There is a lack of awareness in our community of the number of health professions that are available for students to seek educational opportunities,” said Dean of the Nursing Program at OCC, Cathy Ford.

In fact, besides their well-recognized nursing program, OCC has nine other associate level programs.

“Things from medical imaging to dental hygiene to different areas in therapeutic services like occupational therapy assisting and physical therapy assisting,” said Ford. “We also have heath information technologies for those students who really want to have more of a position behind the scenes.”

Ford says, it’s more important than ever, to get younger students to explore these various medical career paths because there is a critical shortage in almost every area.

“We want to make certain that we have a good number of students coming into our program so we can provide that for our community,” Ford said.

She adds, we can expect new health buildings at the school very soon.

“We are hopeful that we could be moving in, possibly as early as the fall as 2024,” said Ford.

The Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy is no longer accepting applications for new students, but if you are interested in applying for next year, you can go to this website.

