State patrol promotes school bus safety

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - August is here and thousands of Ohio school children will be heading back to school.

For many of these students, their day starts and ends by riding a school bus and the safety of the students riding to and from school, as well as to school-sanctioned events is top priority.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, there has been 6,200 traffic crashes involving a school bus in Ohio since 2017. During this time, 1943 were injured and six were killed. None of those killed were on a school bus.

“In just a few short days, our students will be boarding and exiting school buses throughout Ohio,” said Mike DeWine, Ohio Governor. “School bus safety is a commitment that we all must make including motorists, parents, and children.”

As buses return to the roadways, the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released a few reminders for drivers.

Motorists are required to stop at least ten feet in front of, or behind, a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm is displayed

Motorists cannot resume driving until the school bus begins moving

Plan ahead and allow extra time for delays caused by school bus stops

School buses are required to be inspected twice a year to ensure the bus is operating properly. Every bus used to transport students is inspected before the beginning of the school year and once randomly during the year. The state patrol has performed more than 185,000 inspections.

For a complete statistical breakdown of school bus inspections, crashes and passing stopped school bus violations, visit statepatrol.ohio.gov.

“As our school children return to school, it’s important to remember safety is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers, motorists and students,” said Lieutenant Angel Burgos, commander of the Fremont Post. “Motorists should always exercise caution around school buses.”

